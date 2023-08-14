Worker stuck in 70-ft-deep trench in Punjab's Jalandhar for over 24 hours, rescue operation underway

Efforts are underway to rescue a 55-year-old worker stuck in a deep trench for more than 24 hours in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday, August 13.

The man, identified as Suresh, entered the 60-70-feet trench, dug as part of the ongoing construction for the Delhi-Katra Expressway, on Saturday, August 12.

Suresh and another worker Pawan, entered the trench near Basrampur village on the Kartarpur-Kapurthala Road to free a boring machine that had got stuck underneath.