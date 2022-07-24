World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first silver medal with historic 88.13m throw
Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday to end India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the worlds
This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since long jumper Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal at Paris in 2003.
Neeraj Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m.
The 24-year old Chopra had earlier made the cut for the final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification.
