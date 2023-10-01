World's highest international fashion show in Ladakh sets world record

He said the costumes donned by the models introduced the colour palette of the spring and summer 2024 and also showcased products made from Pashmina which is produced in Changthang region of Ladakh.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson applauded the world record achieved at the height of 19024 ft at Umling-la by the historic participation of ambassadors from around 14 nations in the first-of-its-kind Ladakh International Fashion Runway.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision of the Home Ministry for allowing foreign tourists to stay in Hanle, enabling the overnight stay of the models in Hanle as well.

Gyalson lauded the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' reflected in the participation of the international models, which was further strengthened during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Buddha Statue at Umling-la as the sands brought by the foreign models were also integrated.