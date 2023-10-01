World's highest rail bridge in J-K’s Reasi being developed as tourist spot

The world’s highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district in Jammu is being developed as a tourist spot with authorities calling for necessary measures for increasing the visitors’ footfall, officials said on Sunday.

The 1.3-km rail bridge located 359 metres above the riverbed -- 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris -- forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the ongoing prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

Chief Secretary A K Mehta along with Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Babila Rakwal and other officers visited the bridge site near Jyotipuram, 42 km from Reasi town, on Saturday, the officials said.

Mehta had a detailed inspection of the bridge in the presence of the engineers of the executing agency and officers of Indian Railways who apprised him about the unique features of this engineering marvel having no parallel in the world, they said.