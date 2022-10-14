WPI inflation eases to 10.7 per cent in September

The wholesale price-based inflation declined for the fourth consecutive month to 10.7 per cent in September on softening in prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 12.41 per cent in August and 11.80 per cent in September last year. This year, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) touched a record high of 15.88 per cent in May.

September is the 18th consecutive month of double-digit WPI inflation.

"Inflation in September, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," an official statement said.

Inflation in food articles in September eased to 11.03 per cent, against 12.37 per cent in August.