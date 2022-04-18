WPI inflation hits 4-month high of 14.55 pc in Mar as crude, commodity prices spike

Inflation in manufactured items was 10.71 per cent in March, against 9.84 per cent in February.



In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 34.52 per cent during the month.



Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 83.56 per cent in March, from 55.17 per cent during February.



Retail inflation spiked to 6.95 per cent in March -- the third consecutive month that the consumer price index has breached the RBI's tolerance limit of 6 per cent, data released last week showed.



The Reserve Bank earlier this month kept its key repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- unchanged for the 11th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth.