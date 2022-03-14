WPI inflation rises to 13.11 pc in Feb; crude prices spike

Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84 per cent in February, against 9.42 per cent in January.



In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50 per cent during the month.



Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17 per cent during February, against 39.41 per cent in the previous month, on rising prices of crude oil globally.



The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures.