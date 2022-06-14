WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May on costlier food items, crude oil

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.62 per cent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.11 per cent and 7.08 per cent, respectively.



Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 79.50 per cent in May.



Retail inflation in May was 7.04 per cent, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fifth straight month.



To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.



The central bank, last week, also raised inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 per cent for 2022-23.