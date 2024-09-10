Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves Delhi HC against suspension by NADA

Ahead of the Senior World Wrestling Championships to be held in Albania in October, wrestler Bajrang Punia has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The grappler has claimed that the conduct of the agency is in violation of his fundamental rights to practice a profession and earn a livelihood under the Constitution of India, and that he would be "forced to retire" if the "arbitrary" suspension is not lifted.

On 21 June, the National Anti-Doping Agency suspended Punia for a second time and issued the formal "notice of charge", rendering him ineligible to train and participate in competitions.

The move came three weeks after an Anti-Disciplinary Doping (ADDP) panel had revoked the earlier suspension on the ground that NADA had not issued a "notice of charge" to the wrestler.

NADA had first suspended Punia on 23 April for refusal to give his urine sample for a dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. The sport's global governing body, United Wrestling World (UWW), had also suspended him.

In his petition filed through lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, Punia -- who was at the forefront of last year’s protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers-- argued that NADA has acted in violation of the testing guidelines and protocols.