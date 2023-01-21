Wrestlers call off protest after Sharan asked to step aside as WFI president

"The protest is over. We did not want to sit on dharna but 'paani sar se ooper chala gaya tha'. The government has assured us safety and security, we have been threatened by the WFI president in the past also," the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said, adding that 2023 was a crucial year for them as the Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers are approaching.



Neither the sports minister nor the wrestlers took questions from media.



The wrestlers had earlier in the day said that they would lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief, but did not do so eventually.



It can be termed a considerable, if not major, victory for the agitating wrestlers, who had said that they would continue their 'dharna' until the WFI president is sacked and the federation is disbanded.



However, under the IOA constitution a National Sports Federation (NSF) can't be dissolved unless it has violated the IOA rules and regulations, or has been de-recognised by the world body of the sport.



It must be mentioned that the wrestlers have not yet provided strong evidence that suggests sexual harassment of women wrestlers.



Earlier in the day the wrestlers reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) demanding a probe.



In their letter, addressed to IOA president PT Usha, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are "absolutely incompetent".



The wrestlers also reiterated their demand that the WFI be disbanded and its president sacked.



"A new committee should be formed to run the affairs of WFI in consultation with the wrestlers," they wrote in their fourth and last demand.



Responding to it, the IOA formed a seven-member committee, headed by M C Mary Kom, to probe the charges.



The IOA panel includes wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav.