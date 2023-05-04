Wrestlers' protest: Deepender Hooda, Swati Maliwal detained after ‘brawl’ with police  

Several politicians belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress were detained by Delhi police on late Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the cops over folding beds.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who had visited Jantar Mantar with Priyanka Gandhi last week and had spoken in support of the protesters on several occasions, was detained by the police when he tried to reach Jantar Mantar.

In videos shared on social media, Hooda can be seen arguing with the policemen deployed at the protest site. He later tweeted saying that the police took him to Vasant Vihar police station.