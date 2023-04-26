Wrestlers' Protest Live: "Preliminary inquiry needed before registering FIR," SG Tushar Mehta to SC
The wrestlers confirmed that they will not leave the protest site until the legal process is completed, or Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is arrested
26 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM
"Preliminary inquiry needed before registering FIR": SG Tushar Mehta to Supreme Court on sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
26 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM
"When the pride of a party and its leaders skyrockets, then such voices are crushed. Let's support these sisters of ours. It is a matter of the honor of the country," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said in support of the protesting wrestlers.
26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM
26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM
Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were seen training at Jantar Mantar
26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM
The country's top, wrestlers who are sitting in protest in Jantar Mantar against the WFI president who has been accused of sexual assault, today were seen resuming their exercise and training regimen at the protest site.
