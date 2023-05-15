Wrestlers to take their protest to global forum, approach Olympians in other nations for support

She alleged that some elements tried to tarnish their protest on Sunday night and also said that the wrestlers were being stalked at the protest site.

"Some people tried to disrupt our protest. The last time it happened was when we were bringing our bedding at the protest site (at the start of the agitation).

"We are being stalked. People make recording and click photos... and when we tell them (to stop), they do not listen. Some unknown people (women) also tried to sleep here (inside the tent put up by wrestlers)," Vinesh said.

"Women, whom we don't know are being sent inside at night... things are being done, which we do not want should happen at the protest site... which bring a bad name and tarnish our fight for truth and justice." She also said the wrestlers will not just confine themselves to the protest site but also try to make every citizen in the country aware of their plight.