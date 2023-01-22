Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation's AGM called off, sports ministry suspends all activities
In order to minimize the damage caused by allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the sports ministry has instructed WFI to stop all activities immediately, following which the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the WFI, scheduled to start at Ayodhya on Sunday has been called off.
A day before, on Saturday, the sports ministry led by Anurag Thakur has suspended Vinod Tomar, secretary of WFI for defending Singh.
An Oversight Committee will be appointed soon, and it will take over the day-to-day operations of the WFI.
Meanwhile, in an act of defiance Singh has opened the Wrestling Championship in Gonda on Saturday.
According to the local media, a large number of men and women wrestlers from all parts of the country have reached Gonda to participate in the tourney. However, the event was cancelled by the ministry.
Notably, the sports ministry on Friday asked Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not to remain active. Earlier, protesting wrestlers have called of their dharna after they were assured of safety and probe.
