Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation's AGM called off, sports ministry suspends all activities

An Oversight Committee will be appointed soon, and it will take over the day-to-day operations of the WFI.

Meanwhile, in an act of defiance Singh has opened the Wrestling Championship in Gonda on Saturday.

According to the local media, a large number of men and women wrestlers from all parts of the country have reached Gonda to participate in the tourney. However, the event was cancelled by the ministry.

Notably, the sports ministry on Friday asked Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not to remain active. Earlier, protesting wrestlers have called of their dharna after they were assured of safety and probe.