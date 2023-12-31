Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel

The senior national championships for wrestling will be held from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur, the ad-hoc committee governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Saturday.

Competitions will be held for top honours in senior free style, Greco Roman and the women's section, the Bhupinder Singh Bajwa-led committee said in a press release.

The release also stated that "all correspondence should be done with ad-hoc panel", making it clear that no stakeholder should be in touch with members of the suspended federation.

The tournament will be organised by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) at Railway Stadium in Ganpati Nagar.

Earlier, a three-member ad-hoc committee was formed by the Indian Olympic Association to oversee the WFI after the newly-elected body was suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution.