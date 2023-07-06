Wrestling trials from July 20 after 'unofficial' assurance from OCA, claims ad-hoc panel member

The trials to short-list the wrestlers for the Asian Games will likely take place around July 20 after an "unofficial" assurance was given by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with regard to extending the deadline for sending entries by names to the organisers of the quadrennial extravaganza.

The OCA has set July 15 as deadline for sending entries by name to the Asian Games organisers but following efforts made by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee for wrestling, the OCA is reportedly contemplating extending the deadline.

But assurances apart, the duration of relaxation has so far not been shared with the ad-hoc panel.

Gian Singh, a member of the ad-hoc panel, told PTI that, "There is so far no mail from the OCA (regarding granting extension) but unofficially they have said that they are willing to relax the dates for sending entries by name. But they have not confirmed the duration of the relaxation. Until we get a confirmation, we cannot say whether they will extend it by 10, 12, 15 days or more.