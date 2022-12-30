Writers can't become cheerleaders of those in power: Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo

"Of late, however, the government finds that almost all are saleable commodities. This is a dangerous situation for any country, any society. Today, seemingly, the government is misusing the ED, CBI and other government agencies to quite the voice of people.



"It is the responsibility of writers to make people aware of the implications, not through preaching, but through our convincing writings. It does not mean that we have to criticize the government on every count. We are also obliged to appreciate the good moves made by the government," he said, adding that the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a good step, "though its intention and implementation can be questionable."



Speaking about the menace of casinos, drugs and dance bars in Goa, Mauzo said that such things can't happen unless there is patronage from some bigwigs in power.



"When people opposed casinos in Goa, anticipating that they would spoil the moral fabric of Goan society, the government made a rule that locals will not be allowed in casinos. Who can believe this will help?" he asked.



Mauzo, who stays 10 metres away from the railway route from where the coal is transported, said that such decisions by the government have suffocated nature and environment.



"Coal is transported from in front of my house by railway. My newly-painted house turned blackish with a layer of coal dust within six months. The plant leaves you will see coated with coal powder. I don't know how much coal powder has gone into my lungs. Such damage has to be prevented,.



"They are not using closed wagons fearing the friction will lead to combustion. Thus, they only cover the wagons with tarpaulins. Our environment and nature is getting damaged due to this coal transportation. As the government is in majority, it seems, they don't care about our voice," he said.



Recalling his childhood days when commuting to school from Majorda to Margao by Western Indian Portuguese Railway, he said: "Only two passenger trains were on route then. But because the goods trains that moved mining ores were given priority, passenger trains invariably were delayed. Hence, one fine day, the regular commuters met the authorities to complain about the irregularity. The Portuguese colonial authorities then bluntly told the commuters that they didn't care to operate passenger trains on time. They gave priority to goods trains because they fetched better revenue, they openly claimed.