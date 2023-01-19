Writing is a form of resistance, Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah as JLF opens

Writing is not only about nobility and bravery but about the “ordinary mundane business" of keeping alive what is important, Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah said on Thursday as the Jaipur Literature Festival got off to a colourful, crowded start.

The sun shone bright and strong, taking the edge off the chill, as people thronged various venues on day one of the 16th edition of the literary extravaganza that returns to full offline form after three years.

The morning opened at the Clarks Amer hotel to the rhythmic beating of 'nagadas' and an assortment of other drums by popular Rajasthani percussionist Nathulal Solanki and team and moved on to the opening address by festival co-founders, writers Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K Roy of Teamwork Arts.