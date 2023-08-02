WTC standings: Pakistan, India firmly occupy top two spots after Ashes sanctions

England and Australia had points deducted from their tally due to a slow over-rate in the recently-concluded men's Ashes 2023 series, which affected the World Test Championship standings as Pakistan and India firmly occupy the top two spots.

England were docked 19 points and Australia 10 points as a penalty for slow over-rate across the series as they fell further down the WTC25 standings on Wednesday.

As a result, the gap at the top of the ICC WTC standings has further widened significantly, with Asian neighbours Pakistan and India leading the way after making an unbeaten start to the new cycle.

Pakistan have made a perfect start to the 2023-25 campaign with a point percentage of 100 after their clean sweep against Sri Lanka. After a closely fought first Test, Babar Azam's men dominated the hosts with a thumping innings victory in the second Test.