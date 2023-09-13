X Corp bans record over 12 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in August

Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter) banned a record 12,80,107 accounts in India between July 26 and August 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has recently appointed a new X CEO Linda Yaccarino, also took down 2,307 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 12,82,414 accounts in the reporting period in India.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 1,467 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 78 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.