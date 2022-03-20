Y-category security for Karnataka High Court judges who gave Hijab verdict

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Bommai said, "If anybody is not happy with the verdict he or she have the option of approaching the higher courts. We will not tolerate anti-national forces that threaten the rule of law in the country. Already security has been strengthened for the judges but I have instructed that they be provided with Y-category security."



Bommai also questioned the silence of so-called liberals and secularists, on the threats being issued to the judges. The state police have been instructed to seek custody of the accused and bring them to Karnataka for further investigation.



Two persons have been taken into custody in Tamil Nadu in connection with issuing death threats to the judges of Karnataka High Court who dismissed petitions demanding wearing of hijab in classrooms.