Yamuna: AAP urges Centre to tackle industrial waste from Haryana, UP

Taking note of froth in the heavily polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Friday, 26 July asked the Centre to instruct neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure industries there do not release untreated residue in the river.

The government is concerned about the sudden rise in pollution levels in the Yamuna, and has put in place "urgent measures" to control the situation, ruling AAP said in a statement.

"This problem has occurred all of a sudden due excessive industrial waste being released from UP and Haryana that is entering Delhi through river Yamuna," it claimed.

The Centre should immediately put in place measures to ensure that industries operating in the two states do not release their residue in Yamuna without proper treatment, AAP said.