Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, water level rises to 204.80 metres

The Yamuna continued to flow above the warning level in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, 18 August, with the water level recorded at 204.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.

The warning level for the river is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are ordered once the water touches 206 metres.

At 7 am on Monday, the river was measured at 204.80 metres — up from 204.60 metres on Sunday evening. The Old Railway Bridge is a key monitoring point for flood risks in the city.