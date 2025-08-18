Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, water level rises to 204.80 metres
Officials say the rise is mainly due to heavy discharges from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages
The Yamuna continued to flow above the warning level in Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, 18 August, with the water level recorded at 204.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.
The warning level for the river is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are ordered once the water touches 206 metres.
At 7 am on Monday, the river was measured at 204.80 metres — up from 204.60 metres on Sunday evening. The Old Railway Bridge is a key monitoring point for flood risks in the city.
Officials said the rise is mainly due to heavy discharges from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. According to the flood control department, Hathnikund is releasing about 58,282 cusecs of water, the highest this season, while Wazirabad is discharging 36,170 cusecs every hour.
Water released upstream typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, officials added, noting that even smaller discharges are contributing to the rising level.
Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies have been directed to take precautionary measures.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines