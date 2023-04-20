Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am.



"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read



Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. She sang many songs for his films, including "Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat" in "Kabhie Kabhie", "Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha" in "Silsila" and "Ghar Aaja Pardesi" in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge".