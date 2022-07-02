Yashwant Sinha arrives in Hyderabad to warm welcome by KCR

Police imposed traffic restrictions in view of the TRS rally. Elaborate security arrangements have been made as Yashwant Sinha has arrived in the city on the day when BJP's national executive committee meeting is beginning in Hyderabad.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the city late in the day. He will be landing at Begumpet Airport at 2.55 p.m. and from there will fly in a helicopter to Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the national executive.