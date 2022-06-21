Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, likely to be Oppn Presidential candidate

Opposition parties are set to meet in Delhi soon to decide on their joint candidate for the presidential polls scheduled on July 18. A meeting convened by Sharad Pawar was initially scheduled to be held at the Parliament House Annexe later on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is set to propose Yashwant Sinha's name at the Opposition parties' meet in Maharashtra later on Tuesday.

The possibility of unanimity on the former BJP leader’s name appears thin. He had served as finance minister and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. An LK Advani loyalist, Sinha fell out of the BJP's good books in the later years.

He remained with the saffron party till 2018 when he quit, alleging the country’s democracy was facing a “threat” under the Narendra Modi government. His son Jayant Sinha is still with the BJP and a member of Parliament from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.