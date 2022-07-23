Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar Jail

Notably, Malik is not just separated from the outside world, he is even kept alone inside the prison, away from nearly 13,000 inmates there.



Jail No. 7, where Malik is lodged, has been always in the limelight as it has housed several high-profile prisoners, including former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, former Union Minister A. Raja, Sahara head Subrata Roy, Christian Michel, among several others.



The Court in its order had awarded two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' each to the convict.



Rigorous imprisonment means confinement of the offender in a manner that increases the hardship of the jail term based upon the nature of the offence by subjecting the offender to special arrangements in the jail.



Despite Court orders, Malik was not given any work inside the prison.