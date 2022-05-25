Yasin Malik responsible for Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, NIA tells court

On the other hand, the amicus curiae sought life imprisonment as a minimum punishment in the case.



Malik, who is awaiting the quantum of punishment for the offences in the case, was produced before the special NIA judge of Patiala House Court amid tight security.



The court also had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday's hearing.



Malik faces maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases in which he is involved.



He had been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.