Yati Narsinghanand, 2 others booked for inflammatory statements

Controversial seer Yati Narshinganand, an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha functionary and her husband have been booked by the police for allegedly making inflammatory statements against a particular community, a police official said on Monday.

The head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, national general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey allegedly made the provocative statements during a religious programme held in the city on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (city) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told reporters that the programme was held without prior permission.