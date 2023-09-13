Yechury meets Pawar ahead of INDIA bloc coordination committee meeting

Ahead of the INDIA bloc coordination committee meeting on Wednesday evening, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury met Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar at his residence and said that consultations and meetings were happening "as secular forces have to work together".

Yechury arrived at the residence of the NCP supremo and held a meeting with him for over 40 minutes.

After the meeting, Yechury told the media, “Consultations and meetings will keep happening. And all the secular forces have to work together. Discussions are happening on the same."

When asked about the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties seat sharing formula, he said, "When we are sharing the stage, shaking hands and our hearts are also connecting, why will seat sharing not happen? And it will happen according to the conditions in every state.”

