Yediyurappa bids adieu to Karnataka Assembly with "farewell" speech

Intervening during the discussion on state budget, the four times CM repeatedly urged the ruling party legislators to go before the people with confidence and seek votes and said it is certain that the BJP will come back to power with a clear majority "If god gives me strength in the next election too, which is five years after this election, I will make all efforts for the BJP to come to power. As you are already aware I have said that I will not be contesting polls, but the respect shown to me and positions given to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party cannot be forgotten during my lifetime," he said.

"Till the last breath of my life I will honestly strive for building BJP and to bring it to power, let there be no doubts about it....I want to tell all our (BJP) MLAs on this side (treasury benches) to work with confidence and prepare for election, many from that side (opposition) are ready to come with us, if you are confident, we can take them along and bring back BJP to power with a clear majority, " he said.