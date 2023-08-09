Yemen govt confirms decaying oil tanker rescue operation nearing completion

The Yemen government announced that the UN's delicate operation to unload oil from the decaying super oil tanker FSO Safer moored off the country's western coast, is in its final stages.

According to a statement from the state-run Saba news agency, Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid revealed that the international effort to address the Safer tanker situation has made remarkable progress.

He clarified that "with meticulous coordination and rigorous execution", 1,083,285 barrels of crude oil have been successfully transferred from the Safer onto a replacement vessel, reports Xinhua news agency.