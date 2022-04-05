Yet again, Kashmir is rocked by killings at the onset of Ramzan

Most of the Kashmiri Pandit families from Chotigam and the once Pandit-dominated Harmain village have migrated to Jammu, Delhi and other places in the early 1990s. However, three families of the minority community have been continuously living at Chotigam without any Police or paramilitary protection.



Bal Krishen alias Sonu is the second Kashmiri Pandit chemist after Makhan Lal Bindru in Srinagar who has been attacked by terrorists in the last six months. Bindru was among over a dozen members of the minority community and non-local workers who were attacked and left dead or injured in Kashmir in October 2021.



After a pause, two non-local workers were attacked and left injured in Pulwama district in the third week of March 2022.



Armed insurgents have yet again stepped up violence with the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan across the valley. Driver and conductor of a poultry vehicle, both residents of Pathankot Punjab, were fired upon by terrorists at Pulwama's Awdoora Nowpora village on the first day of Ramzan on Sunday. Two non-local workers, both residents of Bihar, were attacked and left injured at Lajoora in the same district, in South Kashmir, on Monday.



In the fourth incident of an armed attack in 24 hours, two suspected terrorists fired upon a CRPF naka at Maisuma in Lalchowk area of Srinagar on Monday. Officials and eyewitnesses said that the pillion rider opened indiscriminate fire from a short-size AK rifle. Both the terrorists made good their escape on the bike as the paramilitary personnel avoided to retaliate due to the movement of a large number of the civilians around the spot.