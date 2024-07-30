Yet another rail accident but 'PR machine of Fail Minister' continues: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday, 30 July, took a swipe at railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the train derailment in Jharkhand, saying since June the "Fail Minister" has "overseen three accidents" that have cumulatively cost 17 lives but there is "no accountability" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new India.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "Yet another railway accident. But the PR machine of the 'Fail Minister' continues."

"In June and July 2024 alone, the 'Fail Minister' has overseen three accidents that have cumulatively cost 17 Indians their lives and left 100s injured," he said, hitting out at Vaishnaw.