Yogendra Yadav calls Wangchuk’s removal ‘one of India’s most shameful acts’

Political activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav on Saturday strongly criticised the police operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to hospital, describing the incident as "one of the most shameful acts in the history of India".

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, Yadav said the events of the morning reflected the growing impact of the agitation rather than its failure.

"Whatever happened this morning at this site reflects the success of the protest," he said, claiming that the government had expected public participation to remain limited because the agitation was receiving little coverage in the mainstream media.