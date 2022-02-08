Yogi failed to manage COVID-19, his language 'chauraha chhap': AAP

His (Adityanath's) language against a popular and elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- he said 'Suno Kejriwal' this kind of indecent language for an elected chief minister reflects that Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the CM of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta', AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.



He is talking about COVID-19 mismanagement but I am saying if there is any live example of mismanagement, it is Adityanath. We have seen decomposed dead bodies along river banks in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ballia and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, with birds and animals nibbling on them. People have not forgotten those images, Singh told reporters in Noida.