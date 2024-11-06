“You can’t come with bulldozer and demolish overnight”: SC raps UP govt

Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh authorities for its 'high-handed' approach, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 November, directed it to compensate a man whose house was razed in 2019 for road widening, to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra further asked the UP chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to the illegal demolition in Maharajganj district.

"You can't come with bulldozer and demolish the house overnight," remarked the bench, which was hearing the matter pertaining to demolition, which took place in 2019 for the road widening project.