You can't play with lives of people: SC to Jammu and Kashmir administration on waste management

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Jammu and Kashmir administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste, saying it cannot play with the lives of the people.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed a plea by Municipal Committee of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

"Is it the way you deal with matters? Is it the consciousness of your state? You cannot play with the lives of the people.Deposit the fine," the bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.