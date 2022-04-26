'You must stop this', Supreme Court expresses concern on hate speeches made at Dharam Sansads

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern at state governments for not doing enough to prevent hate speeches, as it grilled the Uttarakhand government on a proposed Dharam Sansad in Roorkee.

The top court noted that governments say they are taking preventive measures, but something different happens on the ground as incidents of hate speeches keep occurring, despite the apex court's guidelines on preventive measures.



It directed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to bring on record corrective measures taken in view of religious meet scheduled in the state.



A bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar in its order, said: "Counsel for Uttarakhand submits that all preventive measures have been taken and the concerned authorities are more than confident that no untoward situation or unacceptable statement is made during such event..."