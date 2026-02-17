Young man dragged for kms by Mercedes in Ranchi, Jharkhand HC lawyer detained
The incident sparks outrage, drawing a large crowd outside Doranda police station demanding stringent action against the advocate
In a shocking and harrowing incident in Ranchi’s Doranda area on Tuesday, a young man narrowly survived a terrifying ordeal after being dragged for several kilometres atop a luxury Mercedes, officials said.
The ordeal unfolded when the youth intervened to protest after the vehicle allegedly struck a woman near Rajendra Chowk.
The accused, identified as high court advocate Manoj Tandon, has since been taken into police custody. Reports suggest that when the young man attempted to stop the car, he was pinned to the bonnet, with the driver continuing to speed along the route for several kilometres, despite attempts by Home Guard personnel to intercept the vehicle.
Adding to the horror, the accused allegedly brought the injured youth to his residence, where he was reportedly assaulted further. Prompt police action, however, ensured the young man’s rescue and immediate medical attention.
The incident sparked outrage, drawing a large crowd outside the Doranda police station demanding stringent action against the advocate. The matter swiftly reached the Jharkhand High Court, where the bar association informed the bench of the lawyer’s detention and sought protection for him against potential mob violence.
A bench headed by chief justice M.S. Sonak reminded all that no individual stands above the law, directing the police to proceed with strict adherence to legal provisions. While immediate relief was declined, the court instructed the state’s advocate general to coordinate with authorities to ensure the safety of the accused during the investigation.
Police confirmed that the probe is ongoing, with every aspect of the terrifying incident under careful scrutiny, as the city reels from an episode that has shaken its sense of safety and justice.
With IANS inputs