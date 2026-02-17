Young man dragged for kms by Mercedes in Ranchi, Jharkhand HC lawyer detained

In a shocking and harrowing incident in Ranchi’s Doranda area on Tuesday, a young man narrowly survived a terrifying ordeal after being dragged for several kilometres atop a luxury Mercedes, officials said.

The ordeal unfolded when the youth intervened to protest after the vehicle allegedly struck a woman near Rajendra Chowk.

The accused, identified as high court advocate Manoj Tandon, has since been taken into police custody. Reports suggest that when the young man attempted to stop the car, he was pinned to the bonnet, with the driver continuing to speed along the route for several kilometres, despite attempts by Home Guard personnel to intercept the vehicle.

Adding to the horror, the accused allegedly brought the injured youth to his residence, where he was reportedly assaulted further. Prompt police action, however, ensured the young man’s rescue and immediate medical attention.