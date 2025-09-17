Young shooters from Pune miss flight to Goa after airport firearms clearance delay

Six under-18 shooters from Pune missed their flight to Goa on Tuesday after a delay in the clearance of their firearms and ammunition during security checks at the city’s airport. The athletes were due to compete in the 12th West Zone Shooting Championship, scheduled to begin in Goa on Wednesday morning.

The shooters, all trainees of Gun For Glory, an academy founded by Olympian Gagan Narang, had booked seats on an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Goa.

According to parents accompanying the group, the athletes had reached the airport between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm for their 5.30 pm flight. However, clearance of their shooting kits allegedly took until 5 pm, leaving six of the seven unable to board. One girl athlete managed to travel but without her kit, which remained at Pune airport.

Atul Kshirsagar, father of one of the participants, said, “The staff delayed clearance of the weapons and ammunition till 5 pm, claiming the shooters could not carry ammunition with them. In reality, guns and ammunition are always packed separately, and once cleared, the airline takes custody of the kit and returns it at the destination against a receipt.”

The academy criticised the handling of the episode in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), calling the treatment of its athletes “very disappointing”.

It alleged that despite the athletes arriving well in advance with all necessary documents, the process was delayed, cooperation from staff was lacking, and one athlete’s rifle was withheld at the airport despite proper check-in.