Your silence on Manipur violence is rubbing salt on people's wounds: Kharge's jibe at PM

Attacking the Prime Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: "Narendra Modi ji, May 3, 2023 — Violence first broke out in Manipur. It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) to the state. Eight days after Home Minister's departure, violence continues in Manipur. For a proponent of the so-called 'Act East' policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people. As the Prime Minister, the least you could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur."

His remarks came soon after the government announced that it has constituted a Peace Committee with Manipur Governor as its chairman. The Ministry of Home Affairs here said that the government has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of the Manipur Governor.