Youth Congress condemns police action on job aspirants, students

"Today, where there is a BJP government, there is atrocities against the youth. The double engine government of Bihar is betraying the aspirations and hopes of the students. Police brutality on students protesting against malpractices in examination results exposes the authoritarian character of the government," he said.



He said the Constitution has given every citizen the right to protest, "but it is also a crime to demand their rights in the jungle raj of UP. In the 'crime' of seeking employment, the police are beating up the students by entering hostels and lodges".