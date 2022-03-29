Youth Congress protests against fuel price hike

The Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration outside the Petroleum Ministry against the hike in fuel prices across the country with petrol crossing Rs 100 a litre in the national capital.



President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V.A said that the burden of inflation is increasing by the day on the people. Ever since the elections got over, the people's "bad days" have started. Intoxicated by power, the government is only engaged in doing good for itself and its friends. Neither can they see the difficulties of the people, nor are they concerned about it.