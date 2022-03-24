YouTube expands health features in India

YouTube has become an indispensable part of the lives of millions of Indians. But the need for credible information that addressed widespread misinformation was felt more during the pandemic. Recognising the need, YouTube created a destination for users to find reliable content in more than eight Indian languages from authoritative sources featuring content from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, leading hospitals and popular creators.



Since February 2020, YouTube's information panels and efforts to help users find authoritative Covid information across the platform's homepage have been shown more than 250 billion times in India.



According to Oxford Economics Impact Report 2021, 69 per cent of users said that YouTube has been a reliable source of information since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



YouTube Health also partnered with leading health organisations, as well as with clinicians and creators, and continued to increase the accessibility of high quality health content on the platform. Besides information around Covid, YouTube Health also launched health panels for depression and anxiety from authoritative sources.

