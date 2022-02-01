YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' arrested over students' protest near Maharashtra minister's residence in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Fhatak and one more person in connection with a protest by students near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, an official said on Tuesday.



The police took the action against the 41-year-old YouTuber after it emerged that he had asked students to assemble in Dharavi area of Mumbai near Gaikwad's residence on Monday to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.



The police also arrested Ikrar Khan Wakhar Khan (25) for his alleged role in the students' protest, the official said.