YouTuber Santosh Pandit arrested over obscene posts on Maha minister

Social media influencer Santosh Pandit was arrested from his residence in Pune in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a case involving allegedly obscene and sexually suggestive content targeting Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and Pune Municipal Corporation corporator Mitali Kuldeep Salvekar.

Pune deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Sagar Kawade confirmed that Kothrud police registered a case against Pandit and arrested him in connection with the complaint.

The case was registered at around 1.28 am on Thursday following a complaint by 36-year-old Sarika Ram Kamble, a resident of Kothrud.

According to the complaint, Pandit allegedly posted objectionable videos and content on his YouTube channel, @SantoshPandit6278, targeting Patil and Salvekar.

One of the videos allegedly warned that if the two did not respond to certain questions within two days, he would “parade” them. The complainant said the video had garnered around 4.53 lakh views.