YouTuber Santosh Pandit arrested over obscene posts on Maha minister
According to the complaint, Pandit allegedly posted objectionable videos targeting Chandrakant Patil and Salvekar on his YouTube channel
Social media influencer Santosh Pandit was arrested from his residence in Pune in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a case involving allegedly obscene and sexually suggestive content targeting Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and Pune Municipal Corporation corporator Mitali Kuldeep Salvekar.
Pune deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Sagar Kawade confirmed that Kothrud police registered a case against Pandit and arrested him in connection with the complaint.
The case was registered at around 1.28 am on Thursday following a complaint by 36-year-old Sarika Ram Kamble, a resident of Kothrud.
According to the complaint, Pandit allegedly posted objectionable videos and content on his YouTube channel, @SantoshPandit6278, targeting Patil and Salvekar.
One of the videos allegedly warned that if the two did not respond to certain questions within two days, he would “parade” them. The complainant said the video had garnered around 4.53 lakh views.
In another alleged video, Pandit reportedly made an obscene and sexually suggestive remark while referring to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The complaint stated that the post and video had received more than 12 lakh views.
The complainant further alleged that Pandit had repeatedly circulated posts and videos targeting Patil, using obscene language and gestures and making defamatory allegations against the minister.
Police said the complaint alleges that the content was circulated to gain publicity, insult the individuals targeted and create misunderstanding and tension among the public.
Kothrud police have booked Pandit under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 356(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
This is the second case registered against Pandit over alleged objectionable remarks concerning Chandrakant Patil. An earlier case was registered at Deccan police station over alleged offensive comments directed at the minister.
Pandit remains in police custody as investigators examine the allegedly objectionable posts and videos. Further investigation is underway.
With IANS inputs