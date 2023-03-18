YouTuber Manish Kashyap surrenders in Bihar over fake videos of migrants attacked in TN

Following his surrender, the enforcement agencies have stopped the property attachment process of Kashyap's house located in the Majholia locality of Bettiah city.



Manish Kashyap along with three others was booked under the charge of making a fabricated video where migrant labourers from Bihar were purportedly seen getting thrashed by local Tamilians. The videos that were uploaded by him and three other accused on social media turned out to be fake. Subsequently, Bihar Police's EOU, which is the investigating agency in this case, registered two FIRs against them.



Following the FIR, Kashyap went absconding and was said to be moving in Delhi and Noida. During this period, he gave interviews to various media organisations as well. He had also challenged Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.