YouTuber Teenmar Mallanna among 5 held for assaulting cops in Hyderabad

According to police, the incident occurred at Peerzadiguda on Tuesday night, when the two police constables were involved in vehicle checks. Three people with lathis approached the duo and forcibly took them to the Q News office.



The policemen were illegally confined to the office, where they were allegedly beaten up and their cell phones snatched by the gang.

Police said Mallanna also "hit" them using a stick.



After getting a whiff of the crime, a police team rushed to the spot and rescue their colleagues, following which the accused were taken into custody.