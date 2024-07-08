YS Rajasekhara Reddy wanted to see Rahul Gandhi as PM: Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, 8 July, paid homage to former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary and recalled that the departed leader wanted to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of the country.

Let's take a pledge to make Rahul Gandhi the PM, said Revanth Reddy.

Those who take a vow to make Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and work for it are the true successors of Rajasekhara Reddy. Those who work against this are against the late leader, he said.

He was speaking at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy.